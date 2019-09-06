Flood: 3 people drown in Kirfi River

ADVERTISEMENT

Three people have drowned in Kirfi River while thousands of houses and farmlands were submerged in Kirfi Local government areas of Bauchi state as a result of flooding .

Caretaker Committee Chairman of the local government, Alhaji Abdu Danmalikin Bara, stated this while speaking with reporters in Bauchi.

He said the three people died while trying to cross the river using a local container, which was high as a result of heavy rainfall in the area.

He said the flood washed away thousands of farms and houses in many villages in the area.

Alhaji Abdu said the council had distributed relief materials to the victims and ordered the purchase of 10 canoes to assist the people to cross the river.

Chairman said his administration was committed to improving the lives of the people in the area.

