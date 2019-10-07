Flood: 16,000 farmers in Kogi get fertilisers

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has flagged off distribution of fertilisers to about 16,059 farmers that lost their farmlands to the 2018 flood in Kogi State.

A statement issued in Lokoja on Monday by NEMA said that the exercise was flagged off in Kogi Local Government area of the state by the Commissioner for agriculture, Mr Kehinde Oloruntoba.

ADVERTISEMENT

The exercise was being carried out under the Federal Government’s Emergency Agricultural Intervention Fund (EAIF), the statement signed by Mr Oluwatope Ajayi, the agency’s Team Leader for EAIF in the state, said.

He said the benefiting farmers were spread across nine local government areas of the state namely; Lokoja, Idah, Ibaji, Bassa, Ajaokuta, Ofu, Igalamela, Kogi and Omala.

Ajayi said that each of the farmers will receive between five to nine bags of NPK fertilisers, depending on the acreage of their farms.

“This is a follow up to the seeds, agrochemicals, sprayers and other agricultural inputs distributed earlier free of charge to the farmers,” Ajayi said in the statement.

He added that the intervention by NEMA was in line with the directive of the National Food Security Council, under the chairmanship of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App