Flight resumption: FAAN collaborates with Munich Airport

Ahead of the reopening of flights, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has interfaced with Munich Airport International with a view to sharing experiences on the impact of COVID-19 lockdown.

Through a skype meeting, the Managing Director of FAAN, Captain Rabiu Hamisu Yadudu interacted with Munich Airport Expert Team comprising Herbert Keffel, Georgios Elkolids and Julian Duerdoth.

The meeting was coordinated by Managing Director of FCI International Ltd, Mr. Fortune Idu, with Director of Finance, Mr.s Nike Aboderin, leading the team of 30 participants from FAAN.

General Manager, Corporate Communications of FAAN, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu in a statement explained that the meeting was to assess the readiness of FAAN to gradually begin operations.

The federal government had issued directive for reopening of the four regional airports by June 21 with domestic airlines also warming up for resumption of operation.

Capt. Yadudu said FAAN found it imperatives to compare notes with other airports around the world ahead of the resumption of flights.

“While FAAN is responding to the guidelines set by NCAA for gradual airport reopening and post-COVID-19 operations, it is important also to compare notes with other airports in the world to make sure we are on the right track and join the global industry in building back travel confidence,” he said.

The MD noted that Munich airport has successfully reopened its airport and has recommenced domestic and international flights.

He added that FAAN intends to begin involving itself in route development and therefore, collaborative efforts between Munich and FAAN can help in that direction.

The statement explained that the Munich Airport team highlighted the steps and considerations which Munich Airport International adopted towards the successful reopening of the airport.

It was noted that while complying with the guidelines set by ICAO and ACI, the guidelines “become more successful if they are adapted based on the peculiarities of the airport environment which Munich has successfully done.”

