FlexyPizzle, a new vibe in music industry

The Nigerian music industry is having a unique facelift today thanks to bubbling young talents like Emmanuel Ugah, who thrills and spins music lovers with the right notes at the perfect time.

Ugah, who is also known as FlexyPizzle, is one versatile musician God has blessed Nigeria and the world with.

His mesmerising love for variety like reggae, afro, hip-hop or jazz, stands him out as evidence in his four latest singles.

His four soulful songs are: ‘Isimgbaka’ featuring oritsefemi, ‘I’m a winner featuring A Jay and Calsberg’, ‘Nornor’, and ‘Que Sera Sera’.

With this, there is no gainsaying then that FlexyPizzle has carved a neat niche for himself over the years.

FlexyPizzle cuddles music lovers with mind blowing lyrics when he said God should come first in anything they do.

On what inspired him into music, the secular artiste said his experience in life and things that happened around him nurtured his passion for music.

“It hasn’t been so easy.

“The road has been miry for upcoming artistes like me,” he said.

However, he kept his head up high to spread the gospel of his songs.

Sadly, part of the headwinds rocking his boat is that several DJs and OAP as well as a lot of swindlers have become more dexterous on social media with mirage of promises and social media stunts.

Not throwing in the towel despite the heat of the waves, FlexyPizzle is bent on striking more cords with positive vibes.

He said he will stand tall doing with he knows how to do best – music.

