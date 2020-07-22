Fleetwood returns to golf after four months off

ADVERTISEMENT

Britain’s Tommy Fleetwood, a major runner-up in 2018 and 2019, makes his return to golf after a four-month coronavirus pandemic layoff on Thursday at the US PGA 3M Open.

The 29-year-old Englishman, second to Ireland’s Shane Lowry by six strokes in the 2019 British Open at Portrush, tees off Thursday morning at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.

Fleetwood, who will play alongside fourth-ranked American Dustin Johnson and rising US star Tony Finau in the first two rounds, also finished second at the 2018 US Open, one stroke behind Brooks Koepka at Shinnecock Hills.

This will be the first start since March for Fleetwood, a five-time European Tour winner.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App