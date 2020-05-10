Fleeing COVID-19 patients tracked, moved to isolation centre in Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

Security agents in Kaduna State have successfully tracked down two COVID-19 patients who earlier fled their homes after they tested positive to the virus, State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Amina Mohammed- Baloni has confirmed.

Dr. Baloni said the two suspects; a male and female have been moved to the state government isolation centre for treatment.

Daily Trust reports that the state government had earlier raised alarm that the two patients had absconded after health officials notified them of their test results and were on their way to convey them to an isolation centre.

The two patients had been in isolation pending receipt of their test result and according to the state government had been duly informed on Friday that they had tested positive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

She had stated that the patients had both ”switched off their phones and remained incommunicado once they were informed of their positive test results.”

The commissioner encouraged all residents to take precautions and protect themselves and their families from Covid-19 and stressed that, ”persons who get infected should note that Covid-19 is not a death sentence, persons who receive treatment promptly have a higher chance of defeating the disease.”

”Twelve persons have so far been discharged in Kaduna State after receiving treatment and our health professionals are working hard for the recovery of other patients, ” she assured

Related

Download Daily Trust News App