Fleeing Boko Haram, ISWAP members abandon wives, kids

Boko Haram terrorists and Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) members dropped off 72 family members at the entrance of Ngala town in Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State on May 10, the Nigerian military has disclosed.

Speaking to journalists yesterday at a press briefing in Abuja, the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, said the family members comprised of 33 women and 39 children who are now in the custody of troops.

He said in the de-radicalization, rehabilitation and reintegration programme for ex-fighters going on under Operation SAFE CORRIDOR, 280 clients had successfully undergone the programme and reintegrated into the society.

He said 25 of them were repatriated to Niger Republic while 603 are due to pass out in June.

He advised other fighters to surrender and called on parents, traditional rulers, community, opinion and religious leaders to charge their wards and children not to succumb to inducements by the insurgents for recruitment.

Enenche also disclosed that troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State neutralised three suicide bombers attempting to infiltrate the defence location.

He said the troops of the 144 Battalion, 82 Division task Force Battalion, 26 Task Force Brigade and 271 Task Force Tank Battalion also neutralized 18 Boko Haram Terrorists within the past one week.

He noted that the operations took place at Gamboru Ngala, Firgi Mubi, Kamale Road in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State as well as Ngoshe near the Nigeria – Cameroon border while adding that a total of 72 persons were rescued from Boko Haram terrorists.

He said troops of 121 Task Force Battalion, at Pulka – Ngurosoye near Bama town repelled BHT ambush and killed 20 terrorists, while on escort duty.

Enenche also noted that on May 13, Operation LAFIYA DOLE troops killed nine terrorists in an ambush at Mainok – Jakana axis in Kaga Local Government Area of Borno.

He said a total of 61 terrorists were neutralized in the theatre, aside those who escaped with gunshot wounds with narrow chances of survival.

