FlashBackFriday: See Governor Sani Bello during his NYSC days

In the spirit of Flashback Friday, here is a picture of Niger state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, during his NYSC camp in Calabar.

He served in Port Harcourt in the Marketing department of NICOTES Services as Supervisor.

Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello was born on 17 December 1967. He is the eldest child of the former military Governor of old Kano state, Col Sani Bello (RTD). He attended ST. Loius Primary School, Kano from 1974 – 1979 and later went to Nigerian Military School from 1980 – 1985. He obtained a B.Sc in Economics from the University of Maiduguri.

