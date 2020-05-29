Five years of Buhari’s administration a waste – Secondus

ADVERTISEMENT

National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has said the five years of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration was a waste.

Secondus in a statement on Friday by his Special Adviser on Media, Ike Abonyi alleged that all negative indexes in Nigeria’s socio-political and economic life have been activated under the five-year administration of President Buhari.

Meanwhile the Federal Government says with the bold and courageous leadership provided by President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria is marching surely and steadily to join the comity of great nations.

Information and Culture Minister, Lai Mohammed said this in Abuja on Friday at a press conference to mark the first anniversary of the second term of the President Buhari administration.

Secondus in the statement titled, “Five years of Buhari:The Road that should not have been followed” gave an appraisal of critical sectors of the economy in the past five years, saying the administration has failed.

The PDP helmsman argued that the Buhari’s administration has failed on its campaign promises as it allegedly recorded no significant milestones in the fight against corruption, insecurity as well as allegedly failed to improve the nation’s economy, unite the nation and obey the principle of the rule of law among others.

“It has been five years of anguish for Nigerians that all negative indexes in our socio-political and economic life as a nation were activated.

“Looking back as a nation at the progress recorded in this country’s democratic journey in 2015, and where we are today, it would be difficult not have a regret.

“All gains after independence, the civil war as well as the era the PDP, successfully midwifed the nation’s democratic evolution up to the point of successfully seeing an opposition win and transit into power, have been destroyed.

“This happened at a time small nations like Ghana witnessed astronomic growth in all spheres.

“In 2015, the global international community stood in salute for Nigeria for the great feat recorded in area of democracy but rather than progress from it, the nation under the watch of APC has continued to go in retrogression,” Secondus said.

“Nigerians after five years are still baffled at what the country has become in the area of security.

“Part of the propaganda that deceived Nigeria into voting in APC was that a strong man, a General was on the way to wipe out all our security challenges.

“Today, the story is better imagined, while Boko Haram is still menacing the North East region, it has given birth to cancerous twins- herdsmen and banditry spreading and enhancing bloodletting which has become the stock of this regime,” he added.

