Five-year-old boy, 1063 others memorise Holy Qur’an in Bauchi

ADVERTISEMENT

A five-year-old boy, Mubashshiru Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi , and 1063 other pupils have graduated after memorizing the Holy Qur’an in Bauchi.

The graduands are among 1501 students of 300 Islamic schools under the tutelage of the Islamic Scholar Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi

ADVERTISEMENT

Sheik Dahiru Bauchi said at the graduation ceremony, held at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi, that the students came from Bauchi, Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, Kwara, Adamawa, Borno and Niger states.

ADVERTISEMENT How Nigeria Men Now Naturally and permanently boost their bedroom performance and regain confidence

The Scholar told the gatherings that out of the number of the pupils 1064 memorized the whole holy Qur’an while 437 learned its recitation.

He challenged the pupils to make good use of the knowledge acquired in the propagation of Islam.

Bauchi state governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, said that his administration would give financial support to religious organizations as part of efforts to ensure societal reorientation.

He said Islamic schools across the state would be considered in the government’s renovation and construction of public schools in the state.

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App