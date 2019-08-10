Five things we know about the ‘Coming to America’ sequel

ADVERTISEMENT

Thirty-one years after it was released, fans of the award-winning comedy, ‘Coming to America’ can look forward to a sequel, come December 18, 2020.

The sequel will have new elements added to it.

This time the director will be Craig Brewer and not John Landis who did the 1988 movie.

There will also be additions to the cast. Rick Ross, Wesley Snipes, ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’s Kiki Layne and ‘Saturday Night Live’s Leslie Jones are the newest on the block.

Ross is on as a new character while Snipes will play General Izzi – ruler of a neighboring nation – a character not in the original. Layne will play Akeem’s daughter, who considers herself the son he never had. Jones is making a deal to play an unknown new character.

The original story line has a different direction this time. In the initial story, Prince Akeem (Eddie Murphy), travelled to America in search of a woman who is not interested in his royal status or wealth. This time, he returns to America in search of his long-lost son.

The movie which is poised to be called ‘Coming 2 America’ will for Snipes, mark a reunion with him, Murphy and Brewer with whom he worked on ‘Dolemite Is My Name’ – a biopic of musician and actor Rudy Ray Moore. The movie is expected on Netflix this year and will premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival.

A report by ‘Deadline’ said Paul Bates will reprise his role as royal servant Oha, James Earl Jones returns as King Jaffe Joffer.

