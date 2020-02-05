Five suspected kidnappers arrested in Katsina

ADVERTISEMENT

Five suspected kidnappers have been arrested in Katsina in the last one month.

Police spokesman in the state, Gambo Isah, while parading the suspects said the duo of Nura Tukur, m, aged 20years of Sabon-Gida Quarters, Katsina and Sani Musa, alias “ADUNKULE”, m, aged 27years of of Farin-Yaro Quarters, Katsina were arrested on 30/01/2020 for specialising in sending threat messages of kidnapping to unsuspecting members of the public and demanding for payment of ransom or risk being kidnapped.

He listed some of their operations to include: on 21/01/2020, they called and sent text messages to one Alhaji Umar Sale through his phone line and threatened to kidnap him or he pays the sum of forty million Naira (N40,000,000:00) as ransom.

On 18/01/2020, he said, they called one Alhaji Tasiu Danladi, m, of Sabon Gida Quarters, Katsina and demanded the payment of two hundred thousand Naira (N200,000) or risk being kidnapped.

“On 23/01/2020, they sent threats through text messages and phone calls to one Alhaji Yahaya Bello, m, of Sullubawa Quarters, Katsina, demanding payment of two hundred thousand Naira (N200,000:00K) or himself or any member of his family risk been kidnap” he said.

Also, on 12/01/2020 the suspects used the same modus operandi and threatened one Dr. Abba Mohd, m, of Sabon Gida Quarters, Katsina to pay the sum of two hundred thousand Naira or risk being kidnapped.

He said nemesis caught up with Fahad Salisu, m, aged 22years of Kafadi Layout, Bakori LGA of Katsina state, when he called one Aminu Shitu, m, of Bakori LGA of Katsina state and threatened to kidnap him or he should pay the sum of two hundred and fifty thousand Naira (N250,000:00) as ransom.

Also, one Sanusi Muhammad, of Dangani village, Musawa LGA of Katsina state reported at Musawa Division that unknown persons were threatening him with phone calls that he should pay the sum of three million Naira (N3,000,000:00) or else they will be coming to kidnap him or any member of his family.

Similarly, he said one Alhaji Danladi Abdu, m, of Musawa LGA of Katsina state reported a similar complaint that he received a similar threat using the same GSM number who threatened him to pay the sum of one million Naira (N1,000,000:00) or risk being kidnapped.

“In the course of investigation, a combined team of police and repentant bandits laid ambush for the hoodlums at the point of collecting the ransom and arrested one Kabiru Abdullahi, m, aged 45years and Mamuda Abdullahi, m, aged 35years of Kiryoyi village, Musawa LGA of Katsina state who went to pick the ransom” he said.

