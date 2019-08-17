Five Nigerian designers who have dressed Hollywood celebs

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria’s fashion designers have put the country on the global landscape with the creativity. They have dressed icons including Beyoncé, Michael B. Jordan, Chris Brown and Tasha Smith, among others. Moyosoluwa Olorunsola takes a look at five of them.

Lisa Folawiyo

Lisa Folawiyo is the name behind the label, ‘Jewel by Lisa.’ The brand which she launched in 2005 has over the years, grown into an international brand with showrooms in New York and Nigeria. She has dressed the likes of Beyoncé, Tasha Smith, Eve, Angela Simmons and Tandie Newton, among others. Her works have been showcased at a number of fashion shows and have won her recognitions including include becoming winner of the African Fashion Award in 2012, and being featured in Vogue Italia in 2012.

Duro Olowu

Duro Olowu has dressed the likes of Michelle Obama, Solange Knowles and Uma Thurman and believes in presenting women with beautiful options and not just dictating to them what to wear. He was named Best International Designer at the 2009 African Gashion Awards. He was also a nominee for the Swiss Textile Federation’s top prize of 100,000 Euros. He also collaborated with Estee Lauder on a makeup collection inspired by Olowu’s ‘brilliant clashes of colour and pattern.’

Ugo Mozie

In 2009 aged 18, Ugo Mozie made his entry into the fashion world with his first fashion line, Aston Mozie. Six years later, he released his luxury hat line into the market. His stylish works have attracted clients like Celine Dion, Justin Bieber, Travis Scott and Beyoncé. His goal is to win an Oscar for costume design.

Ade Samuel

For people whop had never of the designer prior to the 2018 Met Gala, Ade Samuel became a household name after some of Hollywood’s A-listers attended the event in her creations. Some of them are ‘Black Panther’s Michael B. Jordan and Letitia Wright. She has also styled celebs including Big Sean, Jhene Aiko and Kelly Rowland.

Deola Sagoe

Deola Sagoe began her career in 1989 and designed the label Odua, in honor of her mother who was instrumental to her growth in the industry. She is celebrated the world over for her promotion of African prints which stand out in her designs. Her cloths have been worn by Hollywood celebs like Rihanna, Solange Knowles and Lydia Hearst.

