  4. Five months after inauguration: Ganduje, Buni, Wike, 5 others yet to appoint commissioners
Five months after inauguration: Ganduje, Buni, Wike, 5 others yet to appoint commissioners

By Ismail Mudashir (Abuja), Ibrahim Baba Saleh (Damaturu),Victor Edozie (Port Harcourt), Magaji Isa Hunkuyi (Jalingo), Peter Moses (Abeokuta), Yusha’u A. Ibrahim (Kano), Shehu Umar (Gusau), Ismail Adebayo (Kebbi), Eyo Charles (Cross River), Mohammed Ibrahim Yaba (Kaduna) & John Chuks Azu (Abuja). Published Date
Award multi-billion naira contracts Lawyers differ Exactly five months after their election, eight out of the 29 state governors sworn in on May 29, 2019, have not appointed commissioners in line with a key provision of the 1999 Constitution. Daily Trust findings show that Governors Abdullahi Umar Ganduje (Kano), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), Nyesom Wike…

