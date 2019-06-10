  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Five major things that happened at The Falz Experience II
ADVERTISEMENT

Five major things that happened at The Falz Experience II

By Opeyemi Kehinde, Lagos Published Date
Folarin Falana a.k.a. Falz performing on stage at the Falz Experience II in Lagos on Saturday night.
Folarin Falana a.k.a. Falz performing on stage at the Falz Experience II in Lagos on Saturday night.

Leading Nigerian rapper and entertainer, Folarin Falana, a.k.a. Falz, at the weekend stunned his fans as he gave entertainment lovers who trooped to his concert, The Falz Experience II, a thrilling moment throughout the event.

The event, held at the Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos last Saturday night, featured the #MoralInstruction crooner performing duet songs with other multi-talented entertainers including award winning singer, Simi and his Sweet Boys team. Falz also performed a comic relief on stage with veteran Nollywood actress, Sola Sobowale.

ADVERTISEMENT

Our reporter documents five major things that shaped the Falz concert below:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Veteran actress, Sola Sobowale, performs live on stage with Falz

Gorgeously dressed in a well-sowed local attire, veteran Nollywood actress, Sola Sobowale, thrilled the audience when she appeared on stage to perform a comic drama with the concert’s chief host, Falz.

Famously called the ‘King of Boys,’ the multiple award-winning actress led other ladies including Seyi Shay, Niniola and Simi to perform some of their biggest hits to the pleasure of fans present at the event.

Veteran Nollywood actress, Sola Sobowale, performing on stage alongside Falz at the Falz Experience II in Lagos on Saturday night.
Veteran Nollywood actress, Sola Sobowale, performing on stage alongside Falz at the Falz Experience II in Lagos on Saturday night.

 

  • Simi warns ‘womb-watchers’ to “mind their business.”

Performing their hit song “Soldier” on stage last night, the numerous fans of Simi and Falz were stunned to see the #ThisIsNigeria crooner asked her to share the “big news” with their audience who filled the event centre.

Daily Trust reports that the beautiful soul singer got married recently to her heartthrob, Adekunle Kosoko, a.k.a. Adekunle Gold, another Nigerian entertainer.

Laughingly, Simi in simple diction told Falz and other ‘womb-watchers’ to mind their business, as the audience burst into laughter.

Simi performing "Soldier" song with Falz on stage at The Falz Experience II concert in Lagos on Saturday night.
Simi performing the “Soldier” song with Falz on stage at The Falz Experience II concert in Lagos on Saturday night.

 

  • Falz strip teases Sola Sobowale on stage

The multi-talented entertainer, Falz, held the crowd spell-bound at the event when he stripped off his top, revealing his six-pack bare-chest to the awe of his fans.

He performed the strip tease on a seemingly shocked dancer who was eventually swapped out for the veteran Nollywood actress, Sola Sobowale.

The comic performance had everyone on their feet as Sola ‘whao’ the crowd.

Folarin Falana a.k.a. Falz strip teases for veteran Nollywood actress, Sola Sobowale, on stage at the Falz Experience II in Lagos on Saturday night.
Folarin Falana a.k.a. Falz strip teases for veteran Nollywood actress, Sola Sobowale, on stage at the Falz Experience II in Lagos on Saturday night.

 

  • Falz reunites ‘The Sweet Boys’

The second edition of The Falz Experience played host to the reunion of Falz ‘Sweet Boys’ association.

Joined on stage by famous Nollywood actors including Timini Egbuson, Enyinnaya Nwigwe, Tobi Bakre, Ayoola Ayolola, and Ghanaian actor cum model, Mawuli Gavor, Falz performed his popular hit song “Sweet Boy”.

Folarin Falana a.k.a. Falz with his fellow 'Sweet Boys' on stage at the Falz Experience II in Lagos on Saturday night.
Folarin Falana a.k.a. Falz performing on stage at the Falz Experience II in Lagos on Saturday night.

 

  • Surprise onstage appearances by Celebrities

Leading a group of other entertainers, Bright Okpocha a.k.a. Basketmouth made a surprise appearance on stage with his wife, Elsie Okpocha, alongside IK Osakioduwa and his wife, Olohije Osakioduwa; Funke Akindele and JJC, for a comedic twist.

The concert also featured A-list performances from talented artistes like Simi, YCee, Niniola, Seyi Shay, Dice Ailes, Skiibi, and Ice Prince, among others.

Also, Nigerian highlife singer and songwriter, Adekunle Gold and former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tobi Bakre, were seen glamorously dressed for the night.

Folarin Falana a.k.a. Falz with his fellow 'Sweet Boys' on stage at the Falz Experience II in Lagos on Saturday night.
Folarin Falana a.k.a. Falz with his fellow ‘Sweet Boys’ performing on stage at the Falz Experience II in Lagos on Saturday night.

The cinematic music concert, our reporter learnt, was produced by Livespot 360 renowned for creative event management, and Bahd Guys Entertainment, the record label founded by Falz.

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.