Five major things that happened at The Falz Experience II

Leading Nigerian rapper and entertainer, Folarin Falana, a.k.a. Falz, at the weekend stunned his fans as he gave entertainment lovers who trooped to his concert, The Falz Experience II, a thrilling moment throughout the event.

The event, held at the Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos last Saturday night, featured the #MoralInstruction crooner performing duet songs with other multi-talented entertainers including award winning singer, Simi and his Sweet Boys team. Falz also performed a comic relief on stage with veteran Nollywood actress, Sola Sobowale.

Our reporter documents five major things that shaped the Falz concert below:

Veteran actress, Sola Sobowale, performs live on stage with Falz

Gorgeously dressed in a well-sowed local attire, veteran Nollywood actress, Sola Sobowale, thrilled the audience when she appeared on stage to perform a comic drama with the concert’s chief host, Falz.

Famously called the ‘King of Boys,’ the multiple award-winning actress led other ladies including Seyi Shay, Niniola and Simi to perform some of their biggest hits to the pleasure of fans present at the event.

Simi warns ‘womb-watchers’ to “mind their business.”

Performing their hit song “Soldier” on stage last night, the numerous fans of Simi and Falz were stunned to see the #ThisIsNigeria crooner asked her to share the “big news” with their audience who filled the event centre.

Daily Trust reports that the beautiful soul singer got married recently to her heartthrob, Adekunle Kosoko, a.k.a. Adekunle Gold, another Nigerian entertainer.

Laughingly, Simi in simple diction told Falz and other ‘womb-watchers’ to mind their business, as the audience burst into laughter.

Falz strip teases Sola Sobowale on stage

The multi-talented entertainer, Falz, held the crowd spell-bound at the event when he stripped off his top, revealing his six-pack bare-chest to the awe of his fans.

He performed the strip tease on a seemingly shocked dancer who was eventually swapped out for the veteran Nollywood actress, Sola Sobowale.

The comic performance had everyone on their feet as Sola ‘whao’ the crowd.

Falz reunites ‘The Sweet Boys’

The second edition of The Falz Experience played host to the reunion of Falz ‘Sweet Boys’ association.

Joined on stage by famous Nollywood actors including Timini Egbuson, Enyinnaya Nwigwe, Tobi Bakre, Ayoola Ayolola, and Ghanaian actor cum model, Mawuli Gavor, Falz performed his popular hit song “Sweet Boy”.

Surprise onstage appearances by Celebrities

Leading a group of other entertainers, Bright Okpocha a.k.a. Basketmouth made a surprise appearance on stage with his wife, Elsie Okpocha, alongside IK Osakioduwa and his wife, Olohije Osakioduwa; Funke Akindele and JJC, for a comedic twist.

The concert also featured A-list performances from talented artistes like Simi, YCee, Niniola, Seyi Shay, Dice Ailes, Skiibi, and Ice Prince, among others.

Also, Nigerian highlife singer and songwriter, Adekunle Gold and former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tobi Bakre, were seen glamorously dressed for the night.

The cinematic music concert, our reporter learnt, was produced by Livespot 360 renowned for creative event management, and Bahd Guys Entertainment, the record label founded by Falz.

