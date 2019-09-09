  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Five kidnapped persons freed in Katsina, says Masari
ADVERTISEMENT

Five kidnapped persons freed in Katsina, says Masari

By Habibu Umar Aminu, Katsina Published Date
Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State
Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State

Five kidnapped persons have been freed from captivity as a result of the ongoing dialogue with bandits in Katsina, the state governor, Aminu Masari, has said.

Speaking in Baranda village of Batsari LGA on Monday during the ongoing reach-out to bandits and forest commanders, the governor said the freed victims have since been reunited with their families.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: “Five people including three women that were kidnapped by the bandits have been released by them. Three women left my house this morning (Monday) to their houses. And the bandits also promised to free the remaining people in their custody.”

He said the state government is sincere with this dialogue reach out and ready to hold its side of the bargain, adding that dialogue is the best way out of every situation.

While calling on all residents to key into the dialogue processes, Governor Masari said the government is greatly concern and disturbed with the incessant kidnapping and banditry in some of the councils, hence the dialogue and reach out for peace and prosperity.

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.