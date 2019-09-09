Five kidnapped persons freed in Katsina, says Masari

ADVERTISEMENT

Five kidnapped persons have been freed from captivity as a result of the ongoing dialogue with bandits in Katsina, the state governor, Aminu Masari, has said.

Speaking in Baranda village of Batsari LGA on Monday during the ongoing reach-out to bandits and forest commanders, the governor said the freed victims have since been reunited with their families.

He said: “Five people including three women that were kidnapped by the bandits have been released by them. Three women left my house this morning (Monday) to their houses. And the bandits also promised to free the remaining people in their custody.”

He said the state government is sincere with this dialogue reach out and ready to hold its side of the bargain, adding that dialogue is the best way out of every situation.

While calling on all residents to key into the dialogue processes, Governor Masari said the government is greatly concern and disturbed with the incessant kidnapping and banditry in some of the councils, hence the dialogue and reach out for peace and prosperity.

