Five books to read as we await national and state appointments

As the nation gets into another round of governance, it is a good time to reflect on a number of things. It is hoped that as the season of appointments and political jobbing begins, men and women who have no interest in Nigeria do not get a chance to continue in their now well-known trajectory of taking the nation to the cleaners. What we seek are men and women of integrity, persons with antecedents of excellent service and patriotic, hardworking individuals who have always shown their pedigree and who are without doubt cerebral, professional and have empathy. All qualities of good leaders. Let us tarry awhile and remember that some people are better at certain professional fields than others. It is time to think more about Nigeria than any other calculations. Welcome to the season of appointments and retirements. Let us also remember that if something is not broken, and is functioning at optimum, this is not the time to change it for changing sake or for politics sake. So let us keep those doing well on their jobs and if their term is not up, let us not throw them under the bus for political reasons. It ruins an establishment and pushes otherwise patriotic Nigerians to become bitter. If a man or woman has served well, do well to send them forth in a manner to show that their contributions to national development was well appreciated and their sacrifice, hard work and dedication were noticed. As we prepare for the many appointments across the nation, let us give every appointee a chance before we fall to the hands of naysayers who are just waiting in the wings to cry wolf. Every citizen is a potential appointee and if they have the right qualities and qualification, why not? They do not have to be your brother, sister or wife before we celebrate them. As for the appointees, this is the time to live the lines of the national anthem. When you are appointed, remember you went there on behalf of all of us, it is really not about you, it is about Nigeria. Do your best to deliver and be part of the chain of patriotic Nigerians who wish to see the nation better. Leave a legacy.

And on that note, I bring you five very interesting books to read as you await the long list of appointees across the land.

1. Watching the First Lady Mrs Aisha Buhari arrive with a group of women representatives to visit the President earlier in the week is an indication that women are tired of just sitting down and letting life happen to them. They have taken their request for more women appointees directly to the main appointer, Mr President. Listening to the former Deputy Governor of Plateau State, Dame Pauline Tallen tell the President directly that, the women have fulfilled their promise in getting him re-elected and it is now the President’s turn to fulfil his promise was a deft political masterstroke. We wait to see how the President will react to this in the appointments. While we wait, the book to read for all women who want to manage their work life balance better is, The Pressure Cooker by Nkiru Olumide-Ojo. The book, a compendium of her writings in Buisnessday, under the column The Pressure cooker, are lessons from a woman at work. A marketing and communication expert, she talks about career development while running a home, capacity development for a woman and balancing everything to look seamless. Between demanding children, school runs, homework, board documents and reports, travels for work and a husband, it can be pretty overwhelming, but Nkiru helps to give enough tips to tide you over. A great book for working women and particularly so for those who hold executive positions and aspire to do so. Grab a copy.

2. Testimony to Courage, Essays in honour of Dapo Olorunyomi edited by Chido Onuma and Frederick Adetiba is a book that everyone should read. But more pointedly every journalist serving or retired should get a hold of. Sitting at the Public presentation last week, it was heart-warming to see that Nigerians still respect courage, discipline, hard work and innovation. A man of exceptional pedigree in the field whose love of country took him into exile and whose love of journalism has remained his life’s journey, Dapo , teacher, mentor, journalist, rebel with a cause, innovator, humour merchant and visionary sat stunned as everyone had amazing accolades for him. A man who shuns publicity and praise, the Premium Times publisher was feted by the Nigerian crème de la crème across professional divides. And upcoming journalists who wanted to meet the Maverick that is Dapo Olorunyomi. The book itself is a collector’s item. Contributions on Dapo’s life and journey and his growing up years as well as his leap of faith in a new area of journalism are well expressed in this book. The essays are by Poet Odia Ofeimun, Motunrayo Alaka, co-ordinator of the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism, a mentee. President of the Association of Nigerian Authors, Denja Abdullahi among several others. Others include Azu Ishiekwene, Dare Babarinsa, Umaru Pate and Waziri Adio and many leading lights too numerous to mention. This is a book that journalism students across the world should carry as a handbook. As our nation begins a new democratic journey and as courage is a most needed quality for good governance, this book will serve as a guide for all those who dare to love Nigeria as they ought, too many lessons in character building, courage and patriotism. Do well to get a copy.

3. Finalist in the prestigious NLNG prize for literature, Chinyere Obi Obasi has delivered a book for all creative entrepreneurs. Writer, blogger, Anchor and stand-up comic. The Book, “Even with Talent” was presented to the public this week and I was honoured with delivering the Keynote, The Power of Talent. Imbued with many tips on how to manage one’s talent, Chinyere talks about building capacity, getting mentors, passion and focusing on your most prolific talent to get you through. The book also carries interviews of talented persons to help the reader and the foreword is written by Ali Baba, Nigeria’s king of comedy and former President of the Association of Nigerian Authors and Author, Wale Okediran. A much recommended book for creatives and non-creatives alike.

4. The return of Half something written by celebrated Architect and Creative Writer, Chukwudi Eze, this is a book about a New Yorker whose root is Nigerian. This is an amazing homecoming book worthy of the shelf of all Nigerians. New York born Emmanuel is haunted by two issues that will shape his life; his bi-racial heritage and a curse if he refuses to return to serve the people of their home kingdom of Umuati. Described by Odia ofeimun as a peerless performance, the first sentence in the book is a major hook that drags you happily into the inner recesses of a fictional tapestry on diaspora Nigerians and diaspora living. “Emmanuel never told anyone in New York that he was living under the shadow of a curse. “This is the book to read this season as I am aware that diaspora Nigerians are also jostling to get a piece of the appointment action. An excellent and exciting read.

5. Sand Sun Surprises, A Nigerian expatriate in the Middle East is a memoir by ES Akpata. Part memoir, part travelogue, it gives us an insight into how the Middle East transformed to modernity and the fascinating lifestyle there. A must read.

