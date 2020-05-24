ADVERTISEMENT

Indeed, these are strange times and already economists are predicting 10 years of debt and depression. So how are we planning to manage our lives post-COVID-19?

Already some of the finest persons in their various professions have had to be let go by their organisations. And if you do not already have a job, the steep stairs to one is going to get steeper. More importantly, what else do you know how to do that can get you earning some change at first and then get you earning more going forward?

I believe that entrepreneurship should be driven by passion. So what are you passionate about and that would you cost you less than you think to start up. What are your hobbies? Do you like dressing people up? Could you become a stylist on the side? What about cooking? Are you ready to advertise online and do deliveries? You do not even need a shop. Technology has helped us to figure it all out. Are you a good distributor? Could you reach out to people to buy stuff? Are you warm, friendly and persuasive? Think, the hospitality industry, an art gallery, the media and advertising. In the middle of this Pandemic, you have to be ready with an exit strategy. Time to diversify into other fields and earn multiple streams of income. Easier said than done, right? I agree, but honestly focus is the key. Post-COVID, we must not be caught napping, things will be tighter and there will be many more dependants not to talk of a poor cash flow and an imminent Economic depression. To help you process this better, here are five books for your inner entrepreneur.

1. The Lean Startup by Eric Ries is the book for all wannabe entrepreneurs who need encouragement. Often times we discourage ourselves with negatives that tell us we cannot do it. It is too complicated, we are too lazy, such good and ambitious ideas cannot happen to people like us, we have bad luck, no one will even buy. This is how not to be an entrepreneur. Start small, warehouse your audiences and learn about your business. Learn from this book about the four-hour work week, how it will be beneficial to you nd steps you need to take to start a business. This is a book for all start-ups, people intending to start a business and small businesses. It is in this pandemic that an idea starts and you can build it from the bottom up.

2. 100 dollar start up by Chris Guillebeau is the book for the wannabe entrepreneur who thinks they don’t have enough money and are looking for plenty of money before they start or even enough money for everything. Sometimes you just have enough money for one of the items you need for your business. You don’t need to have everything to start. A lot of successful businesses started in the owner’s backyard, a friend’s shop, a mother’s garage. If you read how google and Facebook started, you will be amazed just where they started from. Don’t try to own a shop when you are not yet strong on the ground. This is a good book to better tell you don’t need a ton of money to start a business.

4. Japheth J. Omojuwa’s book, Digital: The new code of wealth is a book every entrepreneur should read. It tells you how that little device you use randomly can be translated into wealth and how many businesses have morphed from physical to on-line and are doing even better. The transformation into the digital age is the next call up for every business that wants to thrive. As we enter the new normal with Coronavirus, Japheth’s book is more profoundly needed.

5. Nimi Akinkugbe’s A-Z of Personal Finance should be every entrepreneur’s go to book. This is because she gives solid advice on how to manage your personal economic space. And honestly, if you do not understand savings, retirement, mortgages, debt management, bonds, shares and all the financial conundrum in between, you cannot manage a business. Don’t mix personal money with business money and if you loan from one, understand it as a loan. Also, have personal financial structure which would help you get your business hat on without being overwhelmed by debt.

