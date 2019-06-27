Fishing: Amnesty programme to empower 2,500 Niger Delta youths

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Development Programme for the establishment of industrial fishing and associated seafood production in Nigeria is set to take off through a joint venture with a group of local and international partners.

A delegation of the Federal Government is set to depart for Greece and Costa Rica on a Facility Inspection as part of the implementation process.

ADVERTISEMENT

The delegation will be made up of the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta (OSAPND), the Office of the Vice President (OVP), the Economic Recovery Growth Plan (EGRP), Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), House Committee on Niger Delta, Africa Atlantic Gulf of Guinea Fisheries Limited (AGGF) and Concept Amadeus Limited (CAL).

Fisheries play a significant social and nutritional role in Africa. The sector contributes to food, nutrition, security and provides jobs particularly for coastal populations which are often among the poorest and most vulnerable.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the average globally, fish and fish products account for 18% of animal protein intake. Nigeria spends an estimated USD 1 billion dollars importing fish and fish products into the country annually.

Speaking on the progress of the project, the elated Special Adviser to the President on the Niger Delta, Prof. Charles Dokubo, expressed satisfaction that the project is in line with a deliberate effort by government to promote diversification of the economy beyond oil.

“The project provides a clear convergence of domestic development and national security objectives while catalysing large volumes of foreign direct investment into the country. This is the first time that a large volume of our ex-agitators will be offloaded to full employment at once. The assurance that they will be EU certified means that they can work anywhere in the world beyond our shores. It creates a regional architecture that places emphasis on stability, economic and sustainable development. In the long term, it will position Nigeria to contribute more meaningfully to a market driven blue economy framework for growth and prosperity within the Gulf of Guinea. I thank all our partners and promise to ensure that we do everything within our capabilities to make sure that construction takes off by September,” he said

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App