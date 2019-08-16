Fishermen association rallies support for Lokpobiri

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the governorship election in Bayelsa state, a group of fishermen under the auspices of ‘Fisheries Committee for West Central Guinea’ has declared its support for the immediate past Minister of state for Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri.

The group, in a statement by its Secretary General, Mr Seraphin Dedi Nadji, in Yenagoa, said that they are confident that the light the group saw in Lokpobiri as the minister will be extended to Bayelsa state.

He said that Lokpobiri, having served as ambassador of the group, has proved to be a focused leader who has the interest of his people at heart and is ready to work for the collective interest and development of Bayelsa state.

He said under Lokpobiri as the Minister of Agriculture, fishermen and fish farmers in the country were provided with a conducive environment to carry out their businesses, and the introduction of anchor borrowers scheme where farmers benefited from is a proof that when elected, Bayelsans will stand to gain from his developmental strides.

Lokpobiri is one of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant for Nov 16 governorship election.

