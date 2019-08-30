  1. Home
Fish out killers of Catholic priest in Taraba, Ortom charges security agencies

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue has urged security agencies in Taraba to fish out the killers of Rev. Fr. David Tanko of St. Peter’s Catholic Parish, Amadu in Taraba State.

Ortom, in a statement issued on Friday by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi, described the incident as shocking, painful and unfortunate.

The governor condemned the killing of the clergy man and charged the security operatives to deplore all instruments within their disposal to apprehend the culprits and bring them to book.

The priest was killed by unknown assailants on Thursday in Taraba, while his body and his car were set ablaze.

Ortom commiserated with the government and people of Taraba State, particularly the Catholic Church, over the sad incident.

“Gov. Ortom joins his Taraba counterpart, Darius Ishaku, to call for an end to the bloodletting between the Jukuns and Tivs in Taraba State,” the statement said.

The governor, who said that it was only in an atmosphere of peace that meaningful development could thrive, condoled with the family of the late catholic priest and prayed God to grant him eternal rest. (NAN)

