Fiscal Responsibility Commission calls for act amendment

The Fiscal Responsibility Commission has called for the ammendment of its act to enable it deliver on its mandate.

The Acting Chairman of the Commission, Victor Muruako who made the call in Abuja, on Friday said the act needs to be reviewed to strengthen the commission to provide punishment of offenses.

Muruako also announced that the commission will commence its 2019 verification of Federal Government capital projects across the six geopolitical zones on Monday

Muruako, who disclosed that the commission will this year verify a total of 95 projects, said the exercise, to be undertaken yearly, was in accordance with the Fiscal Responsibility Act.

He said the exercise this year was focusing more in the aviation sector, projects executed by the Nigeria Police Force and the Federal Road Safety Corps, stressing that the aim is to ensure that citizens get value for their money, and that every kobo spent by the FG is well utilized.

“Verification must be done in line with the Medium Term Expenditure Framework so as to ensure that government embarks on projects that it has the ability to fund,” he noted.

He explained that some of the projects earmarked for verification in the North-East include Federal Medical Center, Jalingo, power evacuation project at Kashimbila Dam, road construction project in Billiri, Gombe State, Police Secondary schools in Bauchi, Yola and Maiduguri amongst others.

He also stated that more projects to be verified in the South-West are the extension and asphalt overlay of Murtala Muhammed International Airport runway; completion of control/technical tower at Ibadan airport; rehabilitation of Lagos-Sagamu dual carriageway section 1 in Lagos State, and dualisation of Ijebu-Ode-Ibadan Road, Phase 1.

In the South-East, the FRC will verify projects such as the rehabilitation of Otuocha-Anam-Nzam-Innoma-Iheaka-Ibaji section of Otuocha-Ibaji-Odulu-Ajegwu in Anambra State, as well as ongoing work at the Federal Neuro-Psychiatrist Hospital, Enugu.

Also speaking, the Director Monitoring and Evaluation, Mashood Olatijani, decried that the commission is challenged by posity of funds.

