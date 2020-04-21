First Republic Minister, Akinjide dies at 88

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Minister of Education in Nigeria’s First Republic and legal luminary, Chief Richard Akinjide, SAN, is dead. He was 88.

The spokesperson of the Universiry College Hospital, Ibadan, Tonye Akinrinola, confirmed this to reporters in Ibadan, Oyo state on Tuesday morning.

He said that Mr. Akinjide was brought into the hospital and confirmed dead upon arrival, saying his remains have been deposited at the hospital’s morgue.

Akinjide was a former minister of education in first republic and the federal minister of Justice in the nation’s Second Republic.

The legal luminary was born on Novermber 4, 1931 in Ibadan, Oyo State capital. He attended St. Peter’s Primary School, Aremo in Ibadan, before proceeding to Oduduwa College, Ile-Ife from where he passed out in Grade One (Distinction, Aggregate 6).

In 1951, Akinjide travelled to the United Kingdom for his higher education, where he studied for his LL.B degree in Law at the University of London and also obtained a certificate in Journalism. He was called to the English Bar in 1955.

The deceased was subsequently called to the Nigerian and the Gambian Bar and became a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in 1978. When he returned to Nigeria after his studies, he practiced briefly under S.L. Durosaro before setting up his law firm, Akinjide & Co.

Akinjide was a contributor to several newspapers, especially the West African Pilot and Daily Times. He also taught at the International Commercial Arbitration at post-graduate level at the University of Ibadan.

He was a member of the Judicial Systems Sub-Committee of the Constitutional Drafting Committee of 1975-1977 and later joined the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) in 1978.

He became the Legal Adviser for the party before was later appointed the justice minister when President Shehu Shagari assumed office.

He once contested for the governorship election in Oyo state but was defeated by Chief Bola Ige.

The eminent politician and two-time minister was the father of ex-Minister of State for Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Oloye Jumoke Akinjide.

