First plenary: Reps in marathon executive session

Members of the newly inaugurated 9th House of Representatives are currently in a closed-door executive session, which is coming in its first day of plenary since inauguration last Tuesday.

The executive session, announced by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila on Thursday‎ shortly after the commencement of plenary proceedings, is still ongoing.

Daily Trust gathered that the closed-door session might not be unconnected with the allocation of slots for principal officers of the House, as well as committee appointments.

Principal officers such as House Majority Leader, Deputy Majority Leader, Chief Whi‎p and Deputy Chief are yet to be named.

This also includes the chairmanship of some committees whose activities are essential to the full take-off of the activities of 9th House, such as the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, among others.

After the executive session, the House is expected to adjourn till 2 July, 2019, to enable the lawmakers settle down for full legislative business.

