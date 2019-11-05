First Nigerian heads Commonwealth physicians

ADVERTISEMENT

A Nigerian has emerged president of the Commonwealth Medical Association for the first time in its 57-year history.

Dr Osahon Enabulele, a former president of the Nigerian Medical Association, was inaugurated on Tuesday in Abuja at the CMA’s 25th triennial conference.

He takes over from Dr Vajira Dissayanake, a physician from Sri Lanka.

Health minister Osagie Ehanire called it “a proud moment for our nation”.

The CMA spans the medical association of all Commonwealth countries from Australia and Canada to Ghana and Sierra Leone.

The CMA heavily influences the meeting of health ministers of the Commonwealth annually, and its decisions feed into World health Assembly positions.

Enabulele said having a Nigerian head the CMA was a big decision “in our life time”.

“I affirm that this huge trust invested in us will under no circumstance be betrayed.”

Enabule, the 25th president of the association, said the CMA will, under his leadership, promote digital health initiative, promote quality assurance and implement the “Safe hospital initiative”.

