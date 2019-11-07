First Lady empowers women, youths in Adamawa

ADVERTISEMENT

The First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has empowered 600 women and youths in Adamawa state.

Alhaji Yau Babayi, State Supervisor, Future Assured Foundation, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) on Thursday in Yola.

Babayi said that the Foundation was established by Aisha Buhari to support and empower women and youths across the 21 local government areas of the state.

“Under the Future Assured Foundation, a total of 600 women and youths were trained and empowered in various small entrepreneurship.

” This includes: tailoring, hair dressing ,computer graphic building and welder among others .

“All the beneficiaries, after training, were equipped freely with starter packs to start their own businesses” Babayi said.

The state supervisor said that among the core objectives of the Foundation was to improve the living condition of the less privileged in the society.

He said the Foundation had also provided water boreholes to some communities in Yola South local Government Area of the state, adding that it was making effort to extend the gesture to other communities.

On health and education sectors, he said the Foundation would soon embark on provision of health and teaching facilities. (NAN)

