First Investment, LASG partner to deliver estates

The First Investment Development Company (FIDC), developers of the upscale Ilubirin Foreshore Housing Project have renewed their commitment to the expeditious development, completion and delivery of the housing estate to Lagosians by 2020.

Speaking during a recent Inspection/Facility tour of the on-going work at the estate situated on the side-view of the lagoon, Lagos Island, Project Director of FIDC, Wale Bamgbelu said there is “a collective determination and commitment from both parties to the timely delivery of Ilubiri, which will set a new standard for mixed-used housing estates”.

He explained that the Ilubirin first residential offering, the “Premier Collection” will provide a total of 108 spacious apartments across five elegant blocks consisting of 20 studios, 64 two-bedrooms and 24 three-bedroom apartments carefully designed and detailed to provide some of the finest places to live in anywhere in the world.

Developed by the Ilubirin Fireshore Projects Limited, a Joint Venture between the Lagos state government and the FIDC, Bamgbelu said “Ilubirin is set to become an awe-inspiring neighborhood for a forward-thinking and aspirational community”.

He added: “Ilubirin will create a benchmark for future community development in Lagos state anchored on the concept of ‘live, work and play’ with not only residential offerings but also offices, shopping, new school, hotel, medical center, leisure facilities and a brand new Marina for the Lagoon”.

