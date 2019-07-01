First Bank registers 27,000 banking agents nationwide

ADVERTISEMENT

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced it now has over 27,000 Agents on its Firstmonie Agent Network.

This feat reinforces the bank’s steering role at promoting financial inclusion in the country.

The over 27,000 Firstmonie Agents are present in almost all Local Government Areas across the country, a statement from the bank said.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of First Bank, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan:“Our Firstmonie Agent Banking network, spread across the nook and cranny of the country, is a demonstration of our resolve to promoting financial inclusion and business in the country.

This indeed has been achieved with the concerted effort and commitment of our partners and registered Firstmonie Agents to taking banking to Nigerians regardless of where they are. With them, we are committed to leave no stone unturned at bolstering the economic involvement of many more Nigerians, especially through our robust electronic services like *894# USSD banking, Firstmobile, Firstonline and ChatBanking on WhatsApp”

