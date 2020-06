First Bank launches portal for women

ADVERTISEMENT

First Bank of Nigeria Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading financial inclusion services provider, has announced that its all-female online community portal, www.firstgem.com.ng <http://www.firstgem.com.ng>, offers mentoring, support and capacity building opportunities for all to create a new generation of financially literate women.

With the aim to increase its engagement and reach a wider audience, an online repository for its FirstGem product was created and designed to provide a virtual online community where like-minded women irrespective of where they are in Nigeria and abroad, gather to connect, grow and share knowledge on everything about lifestyle, parenting, career development, entrepreneurship, health, work and family.

Financial empowerment and wealth creation ideas are shared to encourage women to play their part in providing financial support for their families.

The portal provides varied contents ranging from blog stories to vlogs, newsletters, chat rooms which are built on six pillars: health, wealth and finance, food and recipes, events, entrepreneurship, lifestyle and beauty. The FirstGem online community presently has over 61,634 members drawn from all walks of life, sharing ideas, insights and experiences.

According to the bank’s Group Executive, e-Business and Retail Products, Chuma Ezirim, “FirstGem is suited for the Nigerian woman, and we are using this online community as the ideal opportunity to position the Bank’s gender initiatives to meet the required needs on a wide range of issues affecting women from lifestyle, skills acquisition, finances, wealth acquisition and management, business support, etc.”

