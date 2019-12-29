First Bank lauds Army, Police over botched Abuja robbery attack

ADVERTISEMENT

The First Bank of Nigeria PLC has commended operatives of Nigerian Police and soldiers for foiling the robbery attack on one of its branches in Mpape area of Federal Capital Territory on Saturday.

This was disclosed in a statement made available on Sunday by the Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications of the bank, Folake Ani-Mumuney.

Ani-Mumuney said the management of the bank appreciates the immediate response of police and the military, adding that their efforts is commendable for arresting the suspects.

“We wish to inform everyone that the attempted robbery incident that happened at one of our branches in Abuja has been foiled; customers and staff are unhurt; and the suspects have been apprehended.

“The immediate response by the police and military is very commendable and we truly appreciate them for their doggedness and commitment,” the statement read.

Daily Trust reports that not less than four suspects, including a member of the bank’s staff who was acting as a spy for the armed robbers were arrested, while one suspect was gunned down by the security operatives while trying to escape.

