First Bank Lagos Open gets international recognition

Organisers of the 58th edition of the First Bank Lagos Amateur Golf Open Championship, Concierge Sports have said 200 golfers will be participating in the championship which tees-off on Friday November 15 at the golf section of the prestigious Ikoyi Club in Lagos.

Speaking at the pre-tournament briefing, Kayode Oguntayo, representative of Concierge Sports said, Lagos amateur open is now recognised by World Amateur Golf Ranking, WAGR, thus opening it to golfers from across the world.

“The listing has given the Championship a heightened level of recognition on the world stage, as far as amateur golf championships are concerned.

“The First Bank Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship is now one of the international golf events where all amateur golfers worldwide can participate and earn points to aide their WAGR rankings,” he explained.

According to the organisers, apart from opening the tournament to the world, First Bank has also brought two European PGA Professionals to coordinate coaching clinics for special guests, spectators and Children.

The Chief Executive Officer of First Bank Nigeria Limited, Adesola Adeduntan, who was represented by Group Head, Telecommunications and other conglomerates said the continuous sponsorship of the event is a reflection of the bank’s long lasting association that aligns with heritage, values performance and quality.

Ikoyi Club Golf Captain Babatunde Johnson while congratulating First Bank for sustaining the sponsorships said all effort at growing the game of golf in the country should be encouraged.

