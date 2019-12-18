Breaking News
  FIRS issues 7-day notice to tax defaulters
FIRS issues 7-day notice to tax defaulters

By Latifat Opoola Published Date
Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS)
The Federal Inland Revenue Service yesterday issued a seven-day notice to tax defaulters, warning that it would soon begin a nationwide tax enforcement to bring them to book.

Acting FIRS Executive Chairman Abiodun Aina gave the warning in a notification to taxpayers.

He advised them to settle their tax liabilities within seven days to avoid any inconveniences or interruptions in their operations.

