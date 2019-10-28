FIRS investigates cause of fire at its headquarters

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has commenced investigations into the cause of fire that broke out at its annex building of its headquarters in Abuja, a statement by the service Head of Communications and Servicom Department, Wahab Gbadamosi, said.

The fire incident, according to the statement, broke out at the store, by Federal Inland Revenue Service, (FIRS)’s canteen located at Annex 1, office of the Service headquarters, at the about 5:10PM on Saturday, 26th, October.

Mr Gbadamosi said, although the fire affected the store by the FIRS canteen where old computers awaiting disposal were often kept and also envelopes, printing papers and stationary were burnt, nothing critical to FIRS operations was affected.

“The FIRS hereby, assures the general public that nothing critical to FIRS operations was affected.

“Officials of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Fire Service arrived the scene a couple of minutes after the fire began and worked with Security and Safety officers of the FIRS to put out the fire within two hours,” the statement said.

The statement also added that the Executive Chairman, FIRS, Mr. Tunde Fowler, had visited the scene of the fire incident for first hand assessment, stressing that the Fire Service Department was continuing with investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire incident.

