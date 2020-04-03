FIRS collects N1.12trn, collects N4.75bn stamp duties

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has generated N1.12 trillion in tax revenue in the first quarter 2020, representing about seven percent increase in the same quarter of 2019 when it collected N1.04 trillion.

This was disclosed yesterday by the Director, Communications and Liaison Department in the FIRS, Dr. Abdullahi Ismaila Ahmad.

A breakdown showed that it recorded an impressive 568% increase in Capital Gains Tax from N96,408,740.90 in Q1 2019 to N643,935,849.06 in Q1 2020 which gave the service’s revenue its biggest lift.

Dr. Ahmad said the gains recorded was a direct result of blockage of leakages in the revenue flow by the wide-ranging reforms launched at the FIRS by its newly appointed Executive Chairman, Mr. Muhammad Nami, immediately he assumed office in December 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He said similarly, the service recorded 522% increase in collection from the NITDEF to bag N691,206,855.85 in Q12020, compared to N111,037,797.16 in Q1 2019.

Also in the period under review, he said Gas Income Tax increased by 286% in Q12020, which amounted to N11,491,627,575.89 compared to N2,977,345,332.31 raked in last year.

He said as current reforms and deployment of more ICT platforms at the FIRS take root, the service expects a brighter outlook in revenue collection.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App