Firmino scores as Senegal hold Brazil 1-1

Brazil drew 1-1 with Senegal in a friendly in Singapore as their winless run stretched to three games, the longest since coach Tite took over in 2016.

It was a special occasion for Neymar, who became just the seventh man to win 100 caps for Brazil, but he was unable to match the achievement with a win against a stubborn Senegal side.

Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino opened the scoring for Brazil after eight minutes when he ran on to a pass from Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus and chipped the ball past goalkeeper Alfred Gomis from close range.

Senegal levelled with a penalty by Bristol City’s Famara Diedhiou on the stroke of half-time after Marquinhos brought down Firmino’s Liverpool team-mate Sadio Mane.

Both sides had chances to net a winner and Senegal will rue missing an opportunity to beat the five-time world champions.

Africa’s highest-ranked team matched a full-strength Brazil throughout, and Mane almost grabbed a winner when he hit the post with five minutes left.

