‘Firm wants AGF to intervene in ICPC invasion’

A communication firm, Pinnacle Communications Ltd has raised alarm over alleged invasion of its premises in Abuja by persons suspected to be operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC).

The firm has therefore urged the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) and the chairman of the ICPC, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye to intervene.

According to the firm, which is a digital switch-over operator in Nigeria, the operatives on January 15 arrived and attempted to seal their offices at Charles De Gaulle Street, Asokoro.

In the statement by its counsel, Abayomi Oyelola, the firm said “The operatives failed to produce any document. Rather they claimed that they were working with geographical coordinates. Whatever that means in anti-corruption parlance,” he said.

Pinnacle had sued the ICPC over the freezing of its Zenith Bank accounts. The firm is also among other defendants in a 12-count charge before a Federal High Court in Abuja over the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC)’s digital switchover project.

