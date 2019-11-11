Firm to showcase solutions at Lagos Computer Expo

ADVERTISEMENT

WOWBii Interactive will showcase EdTech solutions for transforming the education sector at Computer Village Expo 2019 (#CVE2019), Nigeria’s biggest consumer technology festival billed for December 10-14 in Lagos.

The event, themed: “A New Partnership Agenda for Growth”, is the annual flagship integrated events platform connecting 10,000+ Technology SMEs from Nigeria’s largest technology market, Ikeja Computer Village, and consumer technology buyers across Nigeria, Africa and beyond.

ADVERTISEMENT

Computer Village Expo 2019 promotes the very best of entrepreneurship, innovation and consumer technologies out of Nigeria’s Largest Technology Market Hub.

The CEO and Co-Founder of WOWBii Interactive, Mrs Terae Onyeje, is also expected to speak, alongside other speakers and thought leaders, at a panel session on “Unlocking Possibilities” which will offer ideas, insights and disruptive strategies for SMEs to scale their growth.

Mr Foluso Busari, Executive Director, Computer Village Expo 2019, said: “We are excited to have WOWBii Interactive among a growing number of organisations that will showcase solutions across Smart Lifestyles, Mobile Money & Financial Inclusion, Gaming, Mobile Apps, Mobile Lifestyles, Nigeria Internet Domain Name & Hosting, e-Commerce, among others.”

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App