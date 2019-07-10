Firm signs $350m financing deal to grow oil production, export

ADVERTISEMENT

Indigenous oil company, Green Energy International Limited (GEIL), the operator of the Otakikpo Marginal Field located in Oil Mining Lease (OML) 11 Rivers state, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a consortium of international companies for the second phase development of the oil field involving a total package of $350m.

The consortium of international companies include an oil services giant, London based international bank and prominent crude oil off-taker.

A statement by GEIL Director, Corporate Affairs, Olusegun Ilori, said the deal which will make the Otakikpo field a crude processing and exporting hub in the eastern Niger Delta is conceived to unlock the potential of other commercially-stranded marginal fields in the area.

The second phase development involves the drilling of additional wells at Otakikpo Marginal Fields which will significantly increase the field production from the present 6000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) to 20,000 bopd and the expansion of the processing facilities from 12,000 to 50,000 bopd to adequately handle production from the other fields.

The project also involves the construction of 1.3 million barrels onshore terminal and a 20km export pipeline and crude oil loading system for efficient export of the expected production which the company has already secured the approval to construct (APC).

“The onshore terminal will be located in the Atlantic Industrial Park- Ikuru Town, being also facilitated by GEIL. GEIL has recently obtained a 40 MW power generation license from the NERC for the power generation that will service the industrial park,” he said.

Commenting on the conclusion of the MOU, the Chairman of GEIL, Prof. Anthony Adegbulugbe described the deal as a major milestone in the oil and gas industry particularly for the marginal field.

