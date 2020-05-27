Firm partners Jobberman to boost capacity, create jobs

ADVERTISEMENT

A digital identity and Know-Your-Customer (KYC) technology company, VerifyMe Nigeria, has entered into partnership with Lagos-based job portal and career platform, Jobberman, to boost capacity and create jobs despite current COVID-19 challenges.

VerifyMe Nigeria is building Africa’s digital trust infrastructure with a hybrid of technology and an Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and CBN Tier III compliant system of processes. VerifyMe’s suite of services gives decision makers the tools to evaluate customer suitability for financial services and more.

The partnership will enable Jobberman to recruit verification agents from each state and local government areas with projected 30,000 jobs to be created.

According to the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Esigie Aguele, the initiative marks a significant investment in capacity building in last-mile authentication and underlies the company’s commitment to building the trust infrastructure in Africa.

Aguele explained that the partnership was significant as it marks a departure from the common verification industry practice.

The CEO of Jobberman, Hilda Kabushenga Kragha, projected that the partnership will employ 36,000 young people across the country.

He disclosed that Jobberman had set an ambitious goal of linking three million Nigerian youths to jobs in the next five years, and that this partnership is a firm step forward in this direction.

