Firm empowers women in Abuja

ADVERTISEMENT

An NGO, Necas Network of Entrepreneurial Women (NNEW), in collaboration with the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA), has empowered about 100 wives of police officers who died in service.

During a ceremony at the POWA Secretariat in Abuja, the widows were given palliatives and taught simple tips on how to manage their businesses.

The Head of Advocacy of NNEW, Mrs. Jacquelyn Olua, who represented the Chairperson of NNEW, Hajiya Amina Zanna, said NNEW empowers women to embrace entrepreneurship and network among themselves to encourage economic growth.

The spokesman of NBL, Mr. Uzodinma Odenigbe, said the palliatives would cushion the effects of the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Chairperson of POWA and wife of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Hajiya Fatima Adamu, thanked the company for providing the palliatives and NNEW for improving the entrepreneurial capacity of the women.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App