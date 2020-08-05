  1. Home
  2. Business
  3. Firm empowers women in Abuja
ADVERTISEMENT

Firm empowers women in Abuja

By Victoria Onehi 

An NGO, Necas Network of Entrepreneurial Women (NNEW), in collaboration with the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA), has empowered about 100 wives of police officers who died in service.

During a ceremony at the POWA Secretariat in Abuja, the widows were given palliatives and taught simple tips on how to manage their businesses.

The Head of Advocacy of NNEW, Mrs. Jacquelyn Olua, who represented the Chairperson of NNEW, Hajiya Amina Zanna, said NNEW empowers women to embrace entrepreneurship and network among themselves to encourage economic growth.

The spokesman of NBL, Mr. Uzodinma Odenigbe, said the palliatives would cushion the effects of the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Chairperson of POWA and wife of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Hajiya Fatima Adamu, thanked the company for providing the palliatives and NNEW for improving the entrepreneurial capacity of the women.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.