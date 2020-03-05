Fireworks in senate as debate over Buhari’s $22.7bn loan stalemated

ADVERTISEMENT

The debate on the $22.7bn external borrowing plan of the federal was stalemated on the floor of the Senate as some opposition lawmakers demanded the details of the projects to be funded with the money.

The controversy started on Thursday when the Chairman of the Local and Foreign Loans Committee, Senator Clifford Ordia submitted the report to the plenary without the details of the projects to be funded with the loan.

The Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, had sought details of the projects to be implemented and that the lawmakers should critically scrutinise the recommendations before passing the report.

He said the Senate needed to look at each items of the report and then determine which of the project would help in growing the country’s economy.

“Once we determine that, we can now approve it because subsequently, it will help us,” he said.

Abaribe’s suggestion was turned down by Lawan who said the report cannot be scrutinised clause by clause because it is not a bill.

Lawan said, “What is here is what is to finance our capital budget and therefore it is important that we are conscious of that fact that we need to have the capital aspects of the budget funded.

“If we notice any lopsidedness, I think it may not just be for this Senate to just impede the progress but it is important that it takes note of areas that are left out and then, in the next phase, we consider them.”

He said Abaribe could decide to vote against all the recommendations or make amend. “What we want is to vote consciously on the projects and until it is approved, there won’t be implementation of the capital budget.”

He said the Senate will follow the project implementation closely.

The Leader of the Senate, Yahaya Abdullahi, then agreed with the suggestion of Senator Gabriel Suswan, that the Senate should go into executive session to enable the red chamber resolve the confusion.

