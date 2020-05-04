Firefighters’ Day: Fire Service CG wants continuous training for firefighters

ADVERTISEMENT

The Controller General (CG), Federal Fire Service (FFS), Dr. Liman Alhaji Ibrahim, has advocated for constant training of firefighters in the country to keep them safe.

He made the call while felicitating with all firefighters in Nigeria and other parts of the world on this year’s International Firefighters’ day (IFFD), according to a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the FFS, DSF Ugo Huan.

The IFFD is observed on May 4th every year.

It was instituted after a proposal was emailed across the world on January 4th, 1999 following the deaths of five firefighters in tragic circumstances in a bushfire in Australia.

Dr. Ibrahim said all stakeholders in fire service must understand that the safest way to keep firefighters alive and returning home to their families is by exposing them to continuous training.

He maintained that they need: “Regular professional trainings and making available firefighting equipment.

“These significantly reduce the danger and risk firefighters are exposed to.”

The CG called on both public and private fire services to take advantage of the Federal Fire Service Training Schools established in all the geopolitical zones of the country to provide training for their Firefighters.

He promised that the FFS as a fire service regulator in Nigeria will continue to do more especially in the area of the safety of firefighters.

The Controller General, also called on Nigerians to always show appreciation to firefighters, knowing the risks they take for the safety of all.

He said they must refuse the temptation to attack firefighters at fire scenes for whatsoever reasons.

The IFFD was not celebrated with the usual Press conference, displays and road walks due to the current COVID -19 pandemic and the social distancing order in place.

