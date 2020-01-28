Fire razes shops in Sagamu market

ADVERTISEMENT

An early morning fire outbreak on Tuesday razed shops at Sabo market in the Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The fire reportedly touched about 100 shops, destroying goods and valuables worth several millions of naira.

The inferno was said to have been caused by a power upsurge when electricity was restored by the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company around 1:00am.

Our correspondent gathered that the outbreak started from the cloth sellers section and reportedly spread to other sections of the market.

Meanwhile Governor Dapo Abiodun and the Akarigbo of Remoland ,Oba Adewale Ajayi have paid a visit to the scene of fire outbreak.

Abiodun assured the people of Sagamu, especially traders affected by the fire outbreak of government’s quick intervention.

He urged the affected traders to be calm and patient with the state government even as he urged them to learn a lesson from the incident.

“By the grace of God, we will rebuild this market and we will not waste time, we will put measures in place to ensure it does not happen again in the future. We will also look at how to ensure the efficiency of our fire service. Please, I want to enjoin you to be patient, calm, give government some time, we will do everything we can to bring succour and relief to all those that are affected. We must learn a lesson from what has happened here overnight, this must not happen in any of our markets again,” he said.

He noted that his administration will embark on a relief exercise for the affected traders, adding that they will also look at the design of the market to look at how accessible the market is to fire engines in the case of such disasters.

