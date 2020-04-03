Fire razes part of NNPC oil exploration site in Nasarawa

ADVERTISEMENT

Fire has razed down vital documents at the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) oil exploration site in Keana Local Government of Nasarawa State.

Witnesses said the fire started on Thursday evening and was contained around midnight.

Member representing Keana Constituency at the State House of Assembly, Mohammed Adamu Omadefu paid an on-the-spot assessment visit to the site on Friday.

Adamu Omadefu, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Information sympathised with the people of Keana, the state and the Federal Government over the unfortunate incident.

The lawmaker said, “I was informed that the fire destroyed some containers, computers, vital documents in the administration section of the site.”

He called on the federal government not to be deterred by the fire outbreak but to continue its work on the site in the interest of development.

Director of Nasarawa State Fire Service, Alhaji Dalhatu Dogara confirmed the incident, saying “The fire started at 8:20pm and we contained it at 11 pm. The fire started from the generator room, spread and engulfed three containers and three cars, but no life was lost.”

