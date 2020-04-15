Fire razes CAC office in Abuja

ADVERTISEMENT

There has been a fire incident at the headquarters of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) in Abuja, Daily Trust reports.

This is coming about one week after similar fire incident engulfed the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, located in Garki area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Witnesses reported that the fire incident happened on one of the floors of the seven-storey building located in Maitama area of the FCT on Wednesday morning.

Confirming the incident, the Registrar-General of the CAC, Alhaji Garba Abubakar, said no document or live was lost during the fire outbreak.

He said the Commission promptly alerted men of the Federal Fire Service immediately the fire was notice, and was put off quickly.

“There was a minor fire incident at the CAC today (Wednesday) which was quickly extinguished by the men of the fire service. However, there was no loss of document or lives,” Abubakar said.

