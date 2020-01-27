Breaking News
Fire razes building in Benue’s College of Education

By Hope Abah Emmanuel, Makurdi Published Date
One of the offices affected by fire at the College of Education in Benue state.
An evening fire has razed down the academic staff complex of the College of Education (COE), situated in Oju local government area of Benue state.

Daily Trust gathered that the affected complex which was built by TETFUND houses the Chief lecturers of the college.

Witnesses told our correspondent that the fire destroyed many offices as well as property in the building at the weekend adding that no live was lost.

Part of the building affected by fire at the College of Education in Benue state.
The institution’s Public Relations Officer, Kator Udzer, told newsmen in Makurdi by telephone that the cause of the fire was not yet known as there were no electricity supply to the school at the time of the incident.

Udzer however confirmed that a committee had been set up by the institution’s management to determine the cause of the fire incident.

The Police Public Relation Officer for Benue Command, Catherine Anene, also confirmed the fire incident in the college.

One of the offices affected by fire at the College of Education in Benue state.
