Fire outbreak disrupts water supply in Lagos

A fire outbreak at the Lagos Water Corporation, Onikan Waterworks in the early hours of Wednesday has disrupted water supply to the Onikan area of the state, the corporation has said.

In its preliminary investigation, the corporation revealed that the fire started from the Waterworks Independent Power Plant (IPP) point and spread to the gate house, destroyed the underground cable and burnt the Operational vehicle packed inside the waterworks.

In a statement today, the corporation said the timely efforts of the Lagos State Fire Service, Onikan Station, put off the fire thereby curtailing the spread to major water facilities in the waterworks.

The incident, however, disrupted water supply to the Onikan Area, such as Awolowo Road, Broad Street, Marina, Ikoyi and other adjoining streets in that axis.

The Managing Director/CEO of the corporation, Engr. Mumuni Badmus, has directed that operations should be discontinued to forestall similar incident.

Badmus said further investigation would be carried out to ascertain the real cause of the power surge.

He also appealed to the residents of affected areas to bear with the corporation as efforts are in progress to restore full operation soon.

