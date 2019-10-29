Fire outbreak at FIRS headquarters

ADVERTISEMENT

There was a fire incident at the headquarters of the Federal Inland Revenue Service on Saturday.

The spokesman of the FIRS, Wahab Gbadamosi, disclosed this in a statement yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the Service had commenced investigations into the cause of the incident at its annex building of its headquarters in Abuja.

The fire, according to him, broke out at the store, by FIRS canteen located at Annex 1, office of the Service headquarters, at the about 5:10pm.

He said the fire affected the store by the FIRS canteen where disused/old computers awaiting disposal were often kept and where envelopes, printing papers and stationeries were burnt.

“The FIRS hereby assures the general public that nothing critical to FIRS operations was affected,” he stated.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App