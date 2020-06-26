Fire: Oba market traders appeal for assistance

ADVERTISEMENT

Traders who lost shops and goods to a fire incident at Oba Market in Benin, the Edo State capital, have appealed to the government to assist them to restart their businesses.

Some of the traders who spoke to Niger Delta Trust lamented that they were finding it difficult to take care of their families as their means of livelihood have been destroyed by the fire.

One of the traders, Elizabeth Osaro, said all her goods were burnt in the early morning fire.

She said she has nothing left as she could not salvage anything.

“This shop is everything I have and this is my working place but now I have nothing to live on. I lost over N500,000 goods to the fire.

“They called me at about 1.00 a.m that Oba market was on fire. I went as quickly as I could but my goods were already burnt. I am left with nothing now. I don’t know how I will feed my family now,” she said.

She called on the state government and well-meaning individuals to come to her aid to enable her start all over again.

Also speaking, Chizoba Issac, who dealt in cosmetics, said she has lost all her goods worth millions of naira to the fire.

“They called me that the market was on fire and I rushed there to see if my shop was not affected but to my greatest surprise, everything I had was already gone.

“I sell clothes in the market, I just returned from the market on Saturday. Sadly, I lost everything. How will I feed my family now that I have lost everything,” he lamented.

Mr Efe who sells second hand wares at the market said life has been difficult for him since all his goods were destroyed in the inferno.

“I lost everything that I have to the fire. Everybody is suffering due to COVID-19 and no one would even agree to lend money to you now. I am confused and don’t know what to do,” he said.

He called on the government to come to his aid, saying things have been very difficult for him and his family.

Other traders who also spoke called on the state government and other well-meaning individuals to assist them, saying they lost their means of livelihood in the inferno.

