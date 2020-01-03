Fire kills nursing mother, 4 children in Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

A fire outbreak has killed a nursing mother‎ along with her infant, and three other children at their residence located along Layin Yan Tanki in Rigasa Community of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Husband of the deceased, Sani Yahaya Jumare, was rescued through a toilet window pulled down by neighbours and rushed to the hospital.

Daily Trust gathered that the victims of the inferno were asleep, around 2:00am on Wednesday, when the fire whose source was uncertain broke out and consumed the two bedroom apartment.

Neighbours who witnessed the incident attributed the fire to electric fault, which however has not been ascertained, but our reporter who visited the scene encountered the husband who was discharged from hospital being consoled by sympathisers who thronged the house.

“I never knew I will be alive today because I gave up when I saw the flames inside the room. I was rescued by neighbours through the toilet window but my wife and children could not make it,” he said.

‎He gave the names of the dead as his late wife Rukayya, Rilwan (infant), Rabiatu 2 years, Khadija 6 years, and Hajara 7 years.

He said Hajara, was his late sister’s daughter who visited the family to spend the holidays.

Late Rukayya’s father, Sani Ladan, described the incident as tragic but the will of Allah who knows best.a

